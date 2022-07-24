Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, Google has been slowed down in the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, told RIA Novosti that Google has been slowed down in the region. He warned that Google will be banned if they continue to spread "disinformation" and "dehumanize" the people in the region.

Vladimir Rogov said that YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have been previously blocked in the Russian-held region of Zaporizhzhia. He blamed "disinformation" and persecution of people for political reasons for banning YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in the region.

Previously, Google was blocked in Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic. Denis Pushilin, the head of the DPR, said that Google has been blocked in the region and accused the search engine of promoting terrorism and violence against Russians and the people of the Donbass region, as per RIA Novosti.

He further announced that the ban will be lifted if "Google stops pursuing its criminal policy and returns to the mainstream of law, morality and common sense."

Russian armed forces have taken control of the Kherson and Azov region of Zaporizhzhia. Broadcasting of Russian radio stations and TV Channels has started in Russian-held Zaporizhzhia and trade ties with Crimea have been restored.

Balitsky announces to create election committee to organise referendum

Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Russian-backed Zaporizhzhia military-civilian administration, has said that a decree has been issued to create an election committee to organize a referendum on accession to Russia, TASS reported. He stressed that he has called for the creation of an electoral committee in the Zaporizhzhia region for conducting a 'transparent' and 'legitimate' procedure regarding the referendum and protecting the electoral rights of the people.

Yevgeny Balitsky called on the local residents to help in organising the referendum. As per TASS, Russian forces have captured around 70% of the Zaporizhzhia region while Ukrainians continue to have control over the region’s administrative centre, Zaporizhzhia city and Melitopol.

Yevgeny Balitsky claimed that the referendum on Zaporizhzhia joining Russia will be held in the fall. He said that they are carrying out work on preparations for the referendum including the legislative one. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pledged to push back Russian forces from the occupied regions of Ukraine.

Image: AP/Unsplash