In a massive claim, Russia, on Saturday, March 5, said four Ukrainian Su-27 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-B) fighter jets, one Mil Mi-8 (NATO reporting name: Hip) helicopter, and a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB-2 drone were shot down in the area around Zhytomyr. According to Russian news outlet, Sputnik, Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said that the four jets were downed in an aerial fight.

The Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson added air defences on the ground took down the Mi-8 helicopter, Bayraktar drone, as well as a Su-25 (NATO reporting name: Frogfoot) fighter jet.

Four Ukrainian Su-27 Jets Shot Down in Aerial Fight Above Zhytomir Region, Russian MoD Says https://t.co/K7uueOEcIe — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 5, 2022

On the same day, Ukrainian forces have taken control of Mykolaiv and have seized Russian occupiers' equipment. According to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaly Kim, there are casualties among civilians, but their number is yet to be determined. Mykolaiv is a regional capital in southern Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Russia-Ukraine War

Meanwhile, Ukrainian media reported the third round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia may take place on March 7. Moreover, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to US senators to impose a no-fly zone, a ban on Russian oil, and the suspension of Visa and Mastercard cards in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Saturday, asserted that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the armed conflict. Speaking at a meeting with female pilots, Putin stated that Russia would view any move in this direction as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." That very second, we will view them as participants of the military conflict, and it would not matter what members they are, the Russian President added.

President Zelensky, on the other hand, had criticised NATO's hesitancy to impose a no-fly zone over his country. He warned, "All the people who die from this day forward will die because of you." NATO, however, has said a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorised aircraft from flying over war-torn Ukraine, could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.