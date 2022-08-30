Russian-controlled Enerhodar Admin Blames Ukraine For Strikes Near Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), on August 30, attacked the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to the Russian-controlled Enerhodar administration. The civil-military administration of Enerhodar also reported that two explosions took place close to the Zaporizhzhia NPP's spent fuel storage building.

"Today at 06:50, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on the territory of the ZNPP and the coastline of the city. Large-caliber artillery was used. As a result, two explosions were recorded near the spent fuel storage building," TASS reported citing the Enerhodar administration's Telegram channel.

The strikes, according to the Russia-controlled administration, were an attempt to obstruct the IAEA mission's journey to the ZNPP. The level of shelling at the station and Enerhodar increased by 70% week over week, according to Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhzhia region.

IAEA mission 'on its way' to ZNPP

Meanwhile, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, announced on August 29 that he was leading an IAEA delegation to the ZNPP. According to the New York Times, the IAEA mission will include experts from Poland and Lithuania, both of which Ukraine regards as friendly, as well as those from Serbia and China, both of which Ukraine regards with deep suspicion due to their cosy relations with Moscow.

The day has come, @IAEAorg's Support and Assistance Mission to #Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) is now on its way. We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility. Proud to lead this mission which will be in #ZNPP later this week. pic.twitter.com/tyVY7l4SrM — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) August 29, 2022

The remaining members are from countries that have largely remained neutral in the Ukraine conflict or have maintained contact with the Kremlin, such as Albania, France, Italy, Jordan, Mexico, and North Macedonia. On August 17, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that his country is ready to ensure that appropriate precautions are in place to expedite the legitimate visit from the IAEA.

On August 5, Russian forces opened fire on the ZNPP twice, according to Ukraine. The Russian army launched rockets at the city of Enerhodar on the evening of August 6, striking the ZNPP site directly next to the area used for storing spent nuclear fuel. On August 11, Russian forces fired four more times on the ZNPP and surrounding territory.

The US argued at a UN Security Council meeting on August 11 that Russian troops must leave the ZNPP to ensure the plant's security. Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, has rejected the proposal to establish a demilitarised zone around the ZNPP.

Image: AP