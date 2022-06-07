Russian Defence Min Says Mariupol & Berdyansk Ports Operational, Ready To Ship Grain

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed willingness to ship grains from Berdyansk and Mariupol ports. He said that the seaports of Mariupol and Berdyansk have started operating, TASS reported. Shoigu said that the demining of the port of Mariupol has been completed.

In his statement, Shoigu said that the port of Mariupol received the first cargo ship and the seaport of Berdyansk had started to operate. The statement of Sergei Shoigu comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, 3 June, had expressed readiness to organise the export of Ukrainian grain through ports that are under the control of Russian forces without any condition, as per the news report. He had expressed willingness to allow the entry of foreign ships into Azov and the Black Sea. Furthermore, Putin assured the safety of the foreign ships that will enter through these ports.

Speaking about the situation in Donbass, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that troops of Moscow have "liberated" residential quarters in Severodonetsk and the forces continue to have control over its industrial zone and nearby settlements. He said that Russian forces had taken control of Popasna in Luhansk and claimed that 97% of the LPR region has been "liberated," as per the TASS report.

Sergei Shoigu claimed that the total number of Ukrainian soldiers who have "surrendered" has reached 6,489. Furthermore, he said that Russian forces have destroyed 21 155 mm howitzers, 16 drones, 12 armoured vehicles and two multiple rocket launchers in Ukraine over the past ten days. The statement of the Russian Defence Minister comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 100 days.

Zelenskyy seeks secure corridor for Ukrainian vessels to export grains

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been seeking a secure corridor for Ukrainian vessels to export grain and avert a food crisis, according to AP. Speaking at a news conference on 6 June, Zelenskyy informed that Ukraine continues to hold talks with Turkey and Britain about security guarantees for Ukrainian ships. As per the AP report, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to hold talks over blocked grain with Turkish authorities during his visit to Turkey on Wednesday.

Earlier on June 3, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. During the telephonic conversation, Lukashenko expressed willingness to transit the Ukrainian grain to Baltic ports through Belarus, according to the statement released by the Belarusian President's office. He said that Turkey was ready to provide all kinds of assistance for transporting shipments through Belarusian rail transport.

(Inputs from AP)