Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Says 'victory Is Inevitable' In New Year's Message

In a New Year message on Saturday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu addressed the Russian defence forces and thanked the servicemen for "courage and heroism in the performance of military duty", especially in the war with Ukraine as Russia calls it a "special military operation" in the country. Shoigu also pointed to "serious trials that have changed the usual course of time" in 2022, reported Sputnik news.

"The outgoing year will forever go down in the military chronicles of the Fatherland, filled with your immortal deeds, selfless courage and heroism in the fight against neo-Nazism and terrorism. I thank you all for your service and loyalty to the oath!" the Russian defence minister stated.

He recalled that external forces are now trying to cross out the glorious history and great achievements of Russia as they "demolish monuments to the winners over fascism and place war criminals on pedestals". According to Shoigu, everything that is related to Russia is cancelled and defiled. He also praised Russian soldiers for “heroically fulfilling combat missions to protect the national interests and security of Russia,” adding that they are celebrating the coming New Year away from their relatives as they resolve “the most difficult tasks in the course of the special military operation.”

"In the coming year, I want to wish everyone good health, fortitude, reliable and devoted comrades and, of course, clear skies! Our victory, like the New Year, is inevitable!" Shoigu emphasized.

Russian crimes mount as the war enters the 11th month

Ten months into Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine, overwhelming evidence shows the Kremlin's troops have waged total war, with disregard for international laws governing the treatment of civilians and conduct on the battlefield. Ukraine is investigating more than 58,000 potential Russian war crimes — killings, kidnappings, indiscriminate bombings and sexual assaults.

Reporting by The Associated Press and “Frontline,” recorded in a public database, has independently verified more than 600 incidents that appear to have violated the laws of war. Some of those attacks were massacres that killed dozens or hundreds of civilians and as a totality, it could account for thousands of individual war crimes.