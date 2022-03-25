Amid the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry has stated that the military operation in Ukraine is going according to the plan, apart from the "unnecessary casualties among the civilian population which was the "operation's priority." During the latest briefing, the Ministry also stated that Ukraine's air force and air defences have been "almost completely destroyed" and the Ukrainian Navy has "ceased to exist."

Russia's Defence Ministry said that 16 main military Ukrainian airfields have been destroyed and Ukraine has lost 30,000 soldiers in a month. The Ministry added 1,587 out of 2,416 tanks and other combat armoured vehicles that were in the Ukrainian army's service as of February 24, have been destroyed.

The Ministry, in their press release, revealed 112 out of 152 military aircraft, 75 out of 149 helicopters, 35 out of 36 Bayraktar TB2 drones, 148 out of 180 S-300 and Buk M1 missile systems, and 117 out of 300 radar stations in Ukraine have been destroyed.

"127 bridges have been obliterated in Ukraine, all of them blown up by Ukrainian nationalists to deter the offensive," they added.

Further, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy drove to close his country's airspace amid the intensifying war, the Russian Defence Ministry reacted strongly and warned the war-inflicted country to face the dire consequences. "Russian military will immediately respond appropriately to attempts to close the airspace over Ukraine," the Ministry said.

Latest details on Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia launched a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about Russia's ill-intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities of Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

In a major development, according to a report of RIA News, the Russian Defence Ministry has acknowledged the killing of more than 1,350 Russian soldiers in the "military operation". As per the media report, at least 1,351 servicemen died and 3,825 were injured.