Russian Embassy In US Refutes Reports About Creation Of 'filtration Camps' In Mariupol

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for the 27th consecutive day, the Russian Embassy in the US has refuted media reports alleging the creation of "filtration camps" in Mariupol, according to ANI. The Russian Embassy in the US in a statement released on Telegram asserted that the statements made by the Ukrainian authorities and circulated by media outlets in the US over the alleged development of 'filtration camps' by the Russian military, are unprofessional and "lies." The statement of the Russian Embassy in the US came as the media outlets reported that Mariupol residents were forcibly taken to Russia.

"We have noted statements by the Ukrainian authorities circulated in US media about the alleged creation of 'filtration camps' by our military on the territory of Mariupol. Unprofessionalism and lies cross all boundaries. The press operates in line with the principle 'all means are good in the information war'," ANI cited Russian Embassy's statement released on Telegram.

The authorities in Mariupol have accused Russian troops of forcibly deporting several thousand Ukrainians to remote locations in Russian territory, CNN reported. The Mariupol city council in a statement claimed that armed forces of Russia have been moving people from the Livoberezhny district and shelter in the sports club building. Before deporting them to Russia, people were taken to camps where the Russian troops checked their mobile phones and documents and then moved them to remote cities in Russia, as per the CNN report. Meanwhile, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko in the statement claimed that the moves made by the Russian troops were similar to the older generation when horrific events of World War II were witnessed.

Josep Borrell accuses Russia of committing 'war crimes' in Mariupol

European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday, March 21, accused Russia of carrying out "war crimes" in Mariupol. He stated that Russian armed forces are "bombarding and killing" everyone indiscriminately. High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said that Russia is using its military capabilities against civilians. He called the Russian actions a "massive destruction of the country without considering the rules of war''. Borrell called the situation in Ukraine "something awful" and stressed that they condemn the moves of Russia in the strongest terms. He said that the situation in Mariupol is a "massive war crime" and it will lead to the city being "completely destroyed."

We have worked on the Strategic Compass for two years.



Its purpose is to guide the development of the EU security and defence agenda for the next decade to deal with the full range of threats and challenges we face. #EUDefence #FAChttps://t.co/dAkYeL0lHV pic.twitter.com/mmHtmd8K56 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) March 21, 2022

(With Inputs from ANI)

