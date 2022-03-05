Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, on Saturday, said that hundreds of Russian buses were waiting to take stranded Indian nationals out, however, Russian forces were unable to reach them. According to the news agency, ANI, Alipov said, "Focus (is) on Indians in northeast Ukraine. Our special groups that will take Indians to Russian territory are not able to reach Indians due to fighting in those areas. Forces are not able to reach Indians. No way to pick them up. Have to meet at places not under attack."

While addressing the media, the Russian envoy said that Russia has deployed hundreds of buses for evacuation and is waiting to take Indians out. A group of diplomats has been sent to Belgrade from the Indian embassy to deal with this issue on the spot and coordinate actions with the Russian side.

#Correction: Russia has provided 100s of buses and is waiting to take Indians out. A group of diplomats has been sent to Belgorod* from the Indian embassy to deal with this issue on the spot and coordinate actions with the Russian side: Russian envoy to media pic.twitter.com/yatwoxqMQv — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022

Alipov went on to add, "The question is to ensure the safety of citizens as the Russian side does not have access to these areas. Our buses are close to these places but not there. We have to ensure safe passage of Indians." Alipov further noted that the Kremlin's conflict with Ukraine will have consequences for the whole world, including Russia's relations with India. He said, "To what extent, it'll be reflected, cannot say now. There may be an impact in terms of transactions, possibility of financial cooperation in connection with sanctions."

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement urging students in war-inflicted Ukraine to take safety precautions and stay inside shelters. The Ministry said that the government was strongly pressing Russian and Ukrainian governments through several channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor.

Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that all Indians have been evacuated from Kharkiv. He said that the present situation in the Ukrainian city of Sumy is a matter of concern. He also informed that almost all Indian nationals have been evacuated from Kharkiv.

"From Pisochyn and Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know no one left in Kharkiv. The main focus is on Sumy now, the challenge remains ongoing violence & lack of transportation; the best option would be a ceasefire," he said.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Saturday, said that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the armed conflict. Speaking at a meeting with female pilots, Putin stated that Russia would view any move in this direction as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, earlier in the day, had criticized NATO's hesitancy to impose a no-fly zone over his country. He warned, "All the people who die from this day forward will die because of you." NATO, however, has said a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorised aircraft from flying over war-torn Ukraine, could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.