Russian Envoy To India Urges World To Stay United Against 'hidden Geopolitical Agenda'

As Moscow celebrates its 77th anniversary of Victory Day on May 9 amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, in a veiled jibe at the West, appealed to all countries to stay united against "double standards, hypocrisy in international relations and hidden geopolitical agendas."

The Russian diplomat said that cooperation in global affairs is the only way forward and stressed that the attempt to undermine World War II lessons is detrimental to global security.

"Atrocities of the Second World War teach a good lesson of how to maintain international relations. Today, the main goal of the global community is to preserve peace and security, with the United Nations playing a key role in this endeavour," he said in a statement released on Monday.

"In order to prevent deliberate distortions and falsifications of the WWII events, Russia initiated the UN GA resolution against the glorification of Nazism, which is supported and co-sponsored by the majority of countries, including India," he added.

'Russians will always remember with gratitude the Indian contribution'

Recalling the contribution made by India in the defeat of Nazi Germany, he applauded India's role and affirmed that to commemorate the heroic deeds, a memorial monument was unveiled at the premises of the Indian Army Headquarters in 2021.

"It became one of the symbols of historically strong bonds of friendship between our nations, which form a solid base for the Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership," he said.

"Russians will always remember with gratitude the Indian contribution to the defeat of Nazi Germany. We proudly recall that in 1941 and 1942 friendship societies were set up in India in support of the USSR," Denis Alipov noted.

"Brave Indian contingents were engaged in providing supplies to the Red Army through Persia. In 1944, two sons of India were decorated with the highest military award of the Soviet Union – the Order of the Red Star," he added.

Alipov says Russia believes in resolving conflicts by peaceful means

Alipov stressed that Moscow stands ready to respond to any threat to its national security and added its foreign policy remains focused on maintaining the central role of the UN, its Charter and international law emphasizing the principles of resolution of conflicts by peaceful means. He affirmed that Russia believes in promoting mutual respect, collective approach and dialogue. The Russian Ambassador to India said that Moscow does not interfere in the domestic affairs of any country. Earlier on Sunday,

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent congratulatory messages to leaders and people of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic, as well as to the peoples of Georgia and Ukraine.

(Image: AP/@RusEmbIndia/Twitter)