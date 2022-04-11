Russian FM Lavrov Claims Special Operation In Ukraine Intends To Halt US' Dominance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday reiterated his displeasure with the US and other Wester nations providing military aid to Ukraine in their ongoing conflict against Kremlin's forces. Lavrov stressed that Moscow will not bow to international pressure, stating that the military operation in Ukraine aims to prevent America's goals for global dominance.

As per the reports of Rossiya 24, the Russian Foreign Minister also stated that their special military operation in Ukraine aims for a stoppage to the unprovoked expansion and reckless path toward complete dominance of the international stage by the US and the rest of the Western countries. He further claimed that this dominance is based on abuses of international law and the application of some unclear regulations that are imposed on occasion.

The strategy of the US and West reflects rage, madness

He also stated that the policy that the US, EU and the West began to follow after the commencement of their special military operation, according to Sputnik. He added that this policy of the US and West reflects rage, even madness, and it is influenced not just by the situation in Ukraine, but also by Ukraine's transformation into a foothold for Russia's ultimate subjugation. He also suggested that the Ukrainian military, backed by Western intelligence services, may carry out further provocations, claiming that in Donbas, Kyiv's forces attempted to blame Russia for their own offensive on the city of Kramatorsk. Lavrov also noted that the incident was quickly pushed under the rug after Russia revealed the true facts about it.

Josep Borrell encouraged EU member states to supply Kyiv with weaponry

Lavrov's statement comes following reports that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell encouraged EU member states to supply Kyiv with the weapons that it has requested as soon as possible. The reports suggest that the EU envoy also stated that the Ukrainian situation should be settled militarily. Earlier, it was announced that the UK imposed sanctions on the daughters of President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov by freezing their assets and banning their travel. It was stated that the new sanction target their lavish lifestyle.

Image: AP