Russian Forces 'forbid' Residents To Bury Deceased Relatives, Claims Mariupol City Council

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues, the Mariupol City Council has announced that Moscow's troops have started the process of "exhuming bodies" that had been previously buried in the yards of residential buildings. The Russian troops do not allow the residents in Mariupol to bury the dead bodies of people killed by them. According to Mariupol City Council, the Russian armed forces have placed a person in every yard who forbids the residents of Mariupol to give the lands to their deceased relatives.

"Russian troops have begun the process of exhuming bodies that were previously buried in the yards of residential buildings. Moreover, the occupiers forbid the burial of people killed by them. In each yard they put their own overseer, who does not allow Mariupol residents to give the lands of their deceased relatives or acquaintances, the Mariupol City Council said in a statement on Telegram.

The Mariupol City Council has claimed that the Russian armed forces have started a new level of "cleansing." The City Council further stated that they were not aware why exhumation was being carried out and where the Russian troops had decided to take the dead bodies. According to Mariupol City Council, Ukrainian intelligence has recorded the presence of 13 mobile crematoria in Mariupol. The Mariupol authorities think that the Russian armed forces were making every attempt to remove the traces of their war crimes in the city. The Mariupol City Council asserted that Russian troops will not succeed as their crimes have been recorded by the international community in Mariupol. The City Council of Mariupol emphasized that people responsible for the crimes will be punished.

Ukraine claims over 10,000 civilians were killed in Mariupol

Earlier on April 12, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said more than 10,000 people have died in the city, according to AP. Boychenko stated that the death toll could be higher and might even surpass 20,000. Vadym Boychenko accused Russian forces of not allowing the movement of humanitarian corridors in Mariupol in an attempt to cut off the city from the outside world. Speaking to The Associated Press, Boychenko stated that Mariupol has been cut off from the outside world soon after the Russian military offensive started in Ukraine on February 24. He accused Russian forces of bringing a mobile crematorium to Mariupol to dispose of the bodies of victims. Boychenko further added that Russian forces have even taken many bodies to a shopping centre as it is equipped with storage facilities and refrigerators.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP