Russian Hackers Release Data Of Over 1500 Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service Agents

Russian hacker group RaHDIt has reportedly leaked the personal information of more than 1500 employees of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Ukraine. An anonymous law enforcement source has "confirmed the authenticity" of the information released on the hacker group's website Nemezide (Nemesis) on Monday, September 26, Sputnik reported. The information is related to Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) agents working under the cover of embassies in over 20 nations.

As per the news report, the information regarding Ukrainian SVR agents that has been disclosed by the hacker group includes people working under the cover of embassies in France, Argentina, Germany, Italy, US, Poland, Azerbaijan, Argentina, Hungary, Tajikistan, South Africa, Greece, Iraq, and other nations, as per the report. Furthermore, RaHDIt hackers released information on Ukrainian SVR agents working in the missions of the United Nations, European Union, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and 40 Ukrainian SVR locations within Ukraine, including one at an educational establishment.

RAHDit releases data of 2500 GUR officers

The latest disclosure of information regarding Ukrainian SVR agents comes after RAHDit leaked data of 2500 officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the military department of Ukraine in July. The hacker group revealed that the released information includes data about the relatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and people who received payments from GUR bank accounts.

The hackers claimed that the GUR officers include alleged drug addicts and former criminals convicted of robbery, the illegal trafficking of weapons and drugs as well as causing bodily injuries. They further revealed that they have given the information regarding the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) to law enforcement agencies. RAHDit told Sputnik that it was not intending to publish information related to underage relatives of Ukrainian officers.

Zelenskyy vows to retailiate against every Russian strike

RaHDIt has leaked the personal information of more than 1500 employees of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Ukraine amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The war between the two nations which started on February 24 continues for more than 200 days. On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization and warned to use "all possible means" to defend his territory.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to retailiate against every Russian strike at Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Nikopol, Donbass and all Ukrainian cities. In his nightly address on September 24, Zelenskyy asserted that Ukrainian armed forces will "definitely liberate our entire country" and will not let Russia "go unpunished." Ukrainian armed forces have claimed that Russia has lost 57,200 soldiers since the onset of the military conflict.

"We will retaliate against every strike of the aggressor at Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Nikopol, Donbas, at all our cities and regions. We will definitely liberate our entire country - from Kherson to the Luhansk region, from Crimea, I emphasize that, to the Donetsk region," Zelenskyy said in his address.

Image: AP/Pixabay