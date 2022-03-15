Last Updated:

Russian Journalist Who Protested With 'No War' Placard On TV Sentenced To 10 Days In Jail

A Russian journalist, Marina Ovsyannikova will be facing 10 days in prison for protesting Russia's military aggression in Ukraine during a prime-time news show.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Russia-Ukraine war

Image: @KevinRothrock/Twitter


Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova will face 10 days in prison for protesting Russia's military aggression in Ukraine during a prime-time news show on state television live. She appeared in front of the camera while the anchor was reading the news with a placard that read, "No War." A Moscow court spokesperson stated that Marina Ovsyannikova, who is an employee of state television barged onto the set of Russia's most-watched evening news programme, was charged with violating protest regulations.

43-year-old Ovsyannikova was detained shortly after her stunt and she was imprisoned in a secret place for more than 12 hours, according to Daily Mail. Her attorneys reported earlier today that they were not allowed to visit her. Before it was clear that she will be imprisoned for 10 days, there were concerns that the television editor would be detained permanently.

Also, the supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin called for Ovsyannikova to be imprisoned for a decade. Danill Berman, who is a legal expert, opined that she would be imprisoned for 15 days on an administrative charge before being arrested on a criminal charge.

Ovsyannikova receives international support

International support for Ovsyannikova's protest has been strong, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying on Tuesday that he would discuss with Vladimir Putin the possibility of offering protection to a Russian journalist after she waved a slogan protesting the invasion of Ukraine on live television. He stated that they will begin diplomatic efforts to grant her protection, either at the embassy or through asylum. Macron further said that he will have the opportunity to propose this option in a straightforward and tangible manner during his next meeting with President Putin, according to Daily Mail.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the journalist's defiance stating that he was grateful to those Russians who did not give up in their efforts to spread the truth and those that combat misinformation and give their friends and loved ones the truth. He continued by stating that he is personally grateful to the woman who entered with a placard against the war on live TV. President Putin approved a decree on March 4 that effectively criminalises public opposition to the conflict, as well as non-state media coverage of it.

First Published:
