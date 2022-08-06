Russian Military Uses Iranian-provided Drones In Ongoing War Against Ukraine: ISW

`Amid the raging war between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, the Institute for Study of War (ISW), a US-based think tank, stated that the Russian Armed Forces are using Iranian-provided drones in Ukraine. The ISW confirmed this in its latest war report after the Ukrainian government claimed that Iran has handed over as many as 46 drones to Russia. The report further stated that the Ukrainian authorities have also seen the use of those drones by the Russian military in the war zones.

According to the ISW, some of the Iranian drones are older-generation of “Shahed 129," that Russia might employ to target the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) that the United States has provided to Ukraine. Earlier on August 1, the US announced another round of military assistance for Ukraine's Armed Forces.

New: #Ukrainian officials confirmed on August 5 that #Iran handed 46 drones over to #Russia and that the Ukrainian government has already seen the use of these drones in combat in Ukraine.



Russia might resort to nuclear threats to prevent Ukraine's counteroffensive: ISW

According to reports, the additional $550 million package includes arms and equipment from US Department of Defense (DoD) inventories for Ukraine to resist Russian aggression. The defence assistance includes 75,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition and additional ammunition for HIMARS. In its earlier report on July 20, the ISW claimed that Russia might also resort to nuclear threats in an attempt to prevent a counteroffensive from the Ukrainian military. Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly claimed that it has no plans to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict that has entered its sixth month.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine has been continuing with no sign of ending anytime soon. The delegations of both countries have also held several rounds of peace negotiations, however, they have failed to produce desired results so far. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown his interest in having a direct meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to urge him to convince Russia to end the relentless aggression. The embattled President has urged the Chinese government to use its "political influence" to bring the ongoing war to an end. Stating that there can be no condition under which any Russian attack on Ukraine becomes justified, he called Putin's decision to attack its neighbouring country "unprovoked, invasive, and openly terroristic."

