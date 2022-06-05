Russian Missiles Firing On Ukraine 'legitimate Targets' For Destruction: US Envoy To Kyiv

As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine now enters day 102, the United States along with its allies providing heavy war weapons to the war-torn nation to face Russian aggression, with Kremlin troops continuously fighting with Ukrainian forces to capture more and more territories. On Saturday, the former US Ambassador to Ukraine and Vice President of the United States Institute of Peace, William Taylor, stated that Ukraine has every right to use weapons provided by the United States and its allies to defeat enemy artillery, even in Russia.

While speaking in an interview with Ukrinform, the US diplomat said that Russian artillery shelling Ukrainian cities from Russia is a legitimate target for the Armed Forces. These are the goals if we are talking about Russian military units firing on the Ukrainian side. It doesn't matter where they are located-in Ukraine or in Russia, he added.

"What matters is not the range of US missiles delivered to Ukraine but the purpose for which they will be used, because Russian artillery firing on Ukrainian positions from Russia is a very justified target," Taylor said.

Taylor lauded the Biden administration's efforts to provide the war-hit country with HIMARS and MLRS missile systems. However, he said, in order to defeat Russia, it is important that Western military aid be increased. According to the ex-ambassador, the key to the victory of Ukraine now depends on the speed of arms supplies from allies. Earlier, the US Secretary of the Army explained how Washington chooses weapons to be sent to Ukraine, and Joe Biden expressed hope that Russia's war against Ukraine will still be resolved through negotiations.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, reiterated President Zelenskyy's demand and asked for long-range weapons from the United States to defend Ukraine and asserted that Kyiv has never attacked Russia, nor will it ever in the future. This comes at a time when Spain has already decided to deliver Leopard tanks and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

Moreover, the Spanish military will also provide training to Ukrainian counterparts in Latvia, reported Spanish publication, El Pais, on Sunday.

