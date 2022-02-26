As the Russian troops advanced on the centre of Ukrainian Capital Kyiv and launched an offensive, MP Mikhail Matveev, deputy of the Russian State Duma, condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision about waging the war on Kyiv. Matveev from the Russian Duma posted on Twitter, “I think that the war should be stopped immediately.” He then added that as a Russian lawmaker, he had voted for recognition of the DNR and LNR. “I voted for peace, not for war,” asserted MP Mikhail Matveev. “For Russia to become a shield, so that Donbass is not bombed, and not for Kyiv being bombed,” he stated.

It is to mention that Matveev is a member of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) which sits in opposition to Russian President Putin and the United Russia party. His remarks came as the Ukrainian armed forces engaged in fierce combat with the Russian forces. The Russian troops bombarded civilian infrastructure as they advanced into Kyiv and loud explosions were heard close to a metro station in the western centre of the capital. Russian forces also captured a thermal power plant as intense infighting broke out at least 20 miles south, near Ukraine’s defense base and the northern suburb of Troieshchyna also came under fire.

100,000 Ukrainians flee Kyiv

A heavy gunfire, anti-aircraft fire, and mortar shelling resonated inside Ukraine. A UN report revealed that at least "100,000 Ukrainians have already reportedly fled their homes – with many crossing into neighbouring countries, underlining the regional nature of this growing crisis.” As the UN Security Council voted for a resolution against the Russian atrocities, UN Chief Antonio Guterres noted that the humanitarian needs in Ukraine are “multiplying by the hour”.

Earlier yesterday, US President Joe Biden announced that he will impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in a coordinated effort with the European Union, United Kingdom and Canada. "It's been on the table for some time, but through coordination and discussion with our European partners over the last day or so," Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki stated during the White House press conference. Washington’s decision to target Putin and his foreign minister will be the most personal escalation by the US against Russia. Psaki also stated that she "believes" a travel ban will be included in the US sanctions on the Russian leader himself. Both the EU and UK have targeted Russian officials with sanctions.