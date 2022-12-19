Russian Oligarch Dmitry Zelenov Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In France, Says Report

Another Russian oligarch has died under mysterious circumstances. According to a news report on Russian news outlet Baza and French outlet Var Matin, Dmitry Zelenov, a Russian real estate tycoon, fell down a flight of stairs in the French Riviera town of Antibes after complaining that he was feeling unwell. He suffered from grievous head injury when he fell down the stairs. The incident occured on December 9th. The Russian oligarch was taken to a hospital but the doctors could not save him.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Zelenov was a co-founder of Russia's major real estate investment empire. During the financial crash of 2008, he reportedly suffered substantial losses. Zelenov's death is quite similar to the death of Anatoly Gerashchenko, the former head of Moscow's Aviation Institute. In September, he fell down a flight of stairs at the institute and passed away.

Other recent deaths

Gerashchenko's death came on the heels of 39-year-old Ivan Pechorin's demise. Ivan Pechorin was Russian President Vladimir Putin's pointman for developing Russia's resources in the Arctic. He reportedly died as a result of falling overboard whilst sailing near Russky Island near Cape Ignatiev, according to the Daily Mail report. Ravil Maganov, an oil tycoon, fell down from the 6th floor of a hospital on 1st September. 61 year old Alexander Tyulakov was found dead inside his home, with a noose around his neck, in February. He was a senior Gazprom official. Yuri Voronov, another senior Gazprom official, was found dead in a swimming pool in July.