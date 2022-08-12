Russian Politician Says Zelenskyy Only Has Option Of 'tribunal Or Return To A Comedy Show'

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation's Security Council, believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has no other options besides a tribunal or a return to supporting roles in comedy shows. Medvedev also stated that he had visited Luhansk the on August 4 to discuss ways to improve the protection of residents of the People's Republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, as well as other liberated territories.

TASS reported, on being asked what outcome he expects for Zelenskyy, Medvedev said, "A tribunal or a return to a comedy show in supporting roles."

The politician went on to say that he was not afraid of being in a war zone. "Let them be afraid of us," he added.

Medvedev met with the LPR's president, Leonid Pasechnik, and the DPR's president, Denis Pushilin, during his visit to the LPR. The Security Council's deputy head also convened a meeting to discuss priority measures to ensure the safety of Donbass residents. The meeting also addressed issues concerning the LPR and DPR's social and economic development, such as infrastructure restoration, hospital repair, and school readiness for the start of the school year.

Russia-Ukraine War

The Russian navy's Black Sea fleet aviation capability has been significantly weakened as a result of the Crimea airbase blast, according to a daily intelligence update released by the UK military on August 12. Meanwhile, as Russia and Ukraine continued to accuse each other of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the UN Secretary-General proposed a demilitarised zone at the site as fears of a nuclear disaster grew.

According to Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, the world is being pushed "to the brink of nuclear catastrophe comparable in scale to Chornobyl." Further, Ukraine's Energoatom agency stated that the Zaporizhzhia complex was hit five times on Thursday, including near where radioactive materials are stored. According to Russian-appointed officials, Ukraine shelled the plant twice, disrupting a shift changeover, as reported by TASS.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian officials are framing the Crimea strike on the Russian airforce base in Saki as the start of Ukraine's southern counter-offensive. According to their report, intense fighting in August and September could determine the outcome of the next phase of the war.

Image: AP