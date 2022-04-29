Russian State TV Reacts To Possible Nuclear War Threat; 'We're All Going To Die Someday'

As Russia’s President Vladimir Putin hurtled the threats of a nuclear war, saying that any country that interferes in Ukraine will be responded with “instruments… nobody else can boast of," created a nuclear war panic. In the news segments that ran on April 28, Russian television hosts discussed the possibility of a war that could spill outside the boundaries of Ukraine and might spark WWIII. Awkwardly though, the Russian state television comforted the citizens by normalising the prospect of nuclear warfare, saying "we're all going to die someday."

On one such television show titled The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov that discussed Putin’s "inevitable" nuclear war, host Vladimir Solovyov hurtled the nuclear war rhetoric, saying that to deter the other countries from interfering in Russia's special military operation a nuclear war is a “possibility".

"Personally, I think that the most realistic way is the way of World War III, based on knowing us and our leader, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," Simonyan said according to The Daily Beast, "knowing how everything works around here, it's impossible — there is no chance — that we will give up,” he said.

The Russian host went on to add, “everything will end with a nuclear strike is more probable than the other outcome. This is to my horror, on one hand, but on the other hand, with the understanding that it is what it is.” He then claimed, "But we will go to heaven, while they will simply croak.”

"We're all going to die someday," Russian host Simonyan told his audience.

Russian TV discusses Moscow attacking arms depot in Ukraine with stockpiles of foreign weaponry

The Russian host also discussed the prospects of Moscow attacking an arms depot in Ukraine with stockpiles of weaponry delivered by the UK, as he said, "What is preventing us from striking the territory of the United Kingdom, targeting those logistical centres where these arms are being loaded?” Another deputy dean of world politics at Moscow State University, replied, "If we decide to strike the UK we should rather decide to strike the United States. Final decisions are being made not in London, but Washington. If we want to hit the real centre of the West, then we need to strike Washington."

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of a "swift response" against nations that have been attempting to interfere in the Ukrainian conflict. Addressing lawmakers in St Petersburg, Putin asserted that the West intended to destroy Russia and split it into different pieces, but did not succeed. Putin accused the West of "pushing Ukraine into conflict with Russia." The Russian leader cited the ruble's surging value against the Euros, as he reiterated that Moscow has "withstood" embargoes imposed by the West intended to cripple Russia's economy. In a further escalatory threat, the Russian President told the "unnamed countries" that Moscow will "adequately respond" to all challenges,"as it has always been and will be now."