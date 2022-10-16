Russian Strikes Have Led To Destruction Of 2 Schools In Zaporizhzhia, Says Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia's regional governor has said that Russian strikes on the city have led to the destruction of two schools. The schools were reportedly situated in Zaporizhzhia's Polohy district. The information was disseminated by Zaporizhia's Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Starukh. The striikes come at a tie when Russia has stated that its goal is just limited to targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

“Last night the occupiers struck a school in the village of Vozdvyzhivka with two missiles. The educational institution was ruined almost completely. Another missile hit a local park. Destructions were also recorded in the neighboring detached houses,” Zaporizhzhia's Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Starukh stated. Russian strikes have also apparently landed on a school in the village of Dobropillia. There have been no casualties, as per reports available currently.

In which settlements have Russian missiles landed?

Data from the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region mentioned in Ukrainian media reports suggest that Russian strikes have landed on settlements in Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Chervone, Dorozhnianka, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Komyshuvakha, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Stepnohirsk, Poltavka, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Nove, Olhivske, Preobrazhenka, Pavlivka, Charivne, Bilohiria and Zaporizhzhia. Meanwhile, Russian operation in southern Ukraine is reportedly suffering due to damage caused to the Crimean bridge, which is a crucial link between the Crimean peninsula and Russian mainland. Ukraine's Natalia Humeniuk, Spokesperson for the Operational Command South said that, "They [Russians] have a very critical situation with equipment, supplies, and logistics. Reserves were really redeployed from the other side and almost 75% of those supplies were transported across the Crimea Bridge. Now even the sea is on our side because they even stopped the ferries. Due to the wind, it is impossible to move between the points across the strait, so they really suffer due to the lack of equipment, ammunition, and weapons."

The Russia-Ukraine war continues, even as US and allies admit that they are running low on high-end munitions. On Sunday, a Ukrainian musician named Yuriy Kerpatenko was reportedly shot dead by Russian forces for refusing to perform in a concert in Kherson. Kherson is one of the four Ukrainian provinces that Russia has annexed. Ukraine's ministry of culture has claimed that he was shot dead in his home.