As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for over a month now, Ukraine's security service claimed that Russian soldiers are eating dogs instead of the ration packs they were given. Soldiers are "sick" of the ready-to-eat meals they've been provided, according to a 45-second conversation between a serviceman and his family. An audio recording of the call was uploaded on Twitter after it was captured by Ukraine's security services.

"Are you eating ok at least?" the soldier is asked. "It's not that horrible," he says, adding "We had Alabay, (a kind of sheepdog found in Central Asia) yesterday. We were looking for some meat."

The Security Service of Ukraine shared the audio with the caption, "The Russian occupiers are degrading with each passing day of the war: they have already started raping minors and eating dogs The SBU has at its disposal new interceptions of telephone conversations of racists, which show their atrocities and a real moral portrait."

Російські окупанти деградують з кожним днем війни: уже почали ґвалтувати неповнолітніх та їсти собак



У розпорядженні СБУ опинилися нові перехоплення телефонних розмов рашистів, які показують їхні звірства та справжній моральний портрет ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7gbSguI6CD — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) March 30, 2022

Soldiers given packs of Ready-to-Eat Meal

Soldiers have been given packs of 'Ready-to-Eat meal' rations, which are regularly given to troops on the field when food is scarce. The packs have long use-by dates and do not require refrigeration. Notably, there were rumours earlier this week of a big attempt to save abandoned cats and dogs from being devoured by malnourished Russian soldiers. Russian troops have already been accused of robbing shops and begging for food from Ukrainians.

A farmer residing 12 kilometres from Kherson in southern Ukraine claimed Russian soldiers had confiscated his food and told him they were "nationalising" his harvest earlier this month, according to several media reports. Furthermore, in an earlier viral video, a Ukrainian woman was seen offering a Russian soldier a drink and snack, as well as handing over her phone so he could call his mother.

Other transcripts of alleged calls home have revealed Russian troops' low morale, as they have complained of running out of ammunition and fuel and being treated as cannon fodder. Moreover, new evidence revealed on Wednesday by the chief of Britain's GCHQ spy service showed that some Russian soldiers in Ukraine had refused to carry out orders, destroyed their own equipment, and mistakenly shot down one of their own planes.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 killed thousands of people, displaced millions, and fueled worries of a larger conflict between Russia and the US.

(Image: AP)