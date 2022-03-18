Russian Troops Facing Food, Fuel Shortages Amid 'faltering Invasion Of Ukraine': UK MoD

While Russia-Ukraine war entered its fourth week on Thursday, the invading troops made minimal progress as they continue to face logistical problems, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement. In a detailed intelligence update, the British officials also informed that lack of basic essentials has also led to a "faltering invasion of Ukraine." Owing to a sturdy counter-attack, the Russian forces have also been unable to acquire Ukrainian airspace, making it difficult for them to meet food shortage among the forward troops.

“Reluctance to maneuver cross-country, lack of control of the air and limited bridging capabilities are preventing Russia from effectively resupplying their forward troops with basic essentials such as food and fuel,” the UK Defense Ministry said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 17 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/a5algmAMCg



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/mZIb3wyBG4 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 17, 2022

In an updated statement, the British MoD informed that Ukrainian forces around Kyiv and Mykolaiv have continued to frustrate Russian attempts to encircle the cities. "The cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol remain encircled and subject to heavy Russian shelling," it said. Subsequently, incessant Ukrainian counterattacks have also forced Russian troops to divert a large number of troops to defend their own supply lines. "This is severely limiting Russia’s offensive potential," it added.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 18 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/tVB01HziYQ



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/CGXYNXHMWC — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 18, 2022

World leaders renew calls for investigation into Russian attack on civilians

As the Russian forces aggravated their onslaught on Ukraine, world leaders have renewed their calls for proving into Moscow's "repeated attack on civilians targets" that have caused "nightmarish and colossal losses" to the lives of Ukrainians. Speaking at a presser on Thursday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken asserted that US officials were evaluating potential war crimes committed by Russia. He further warned, if proved, Moscow will suffer "massive consequences" for intentionally targetting innocent civilians.

Dozens of people gunned down in Chernihiv

To mention, Russian invading troops have launched attacks on city hospitals, schools, residential buildings, including civil infrastructure sheltering hundreds in war zones. On Thursday, at least 21 were reportedly killed after Russians shelling on a school and community center in Merefa, near the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, the Associated Press reported. On the same day, rescue workers searched to retrieve bodies from heaps of rubble after a targeted attack demolished a drama theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol.

As Russia's battering artillery strike continued, the city of Chernihiv remained a volatile spot. A dozen people were gunned down in a sniper attack, including a US citizen, as they waited to buy bread from a store nearby city hospital. "Today invaders once again launched a heavy artillery attack on unarmed civilians. There are dead and wounded people. Among the dead- there is a US citizen," Chernihiv city council authorities notified through a Facebook post.

(Image: AP)