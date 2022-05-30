Russian Troops Ready To Slay Generals Who 'force Them To Go On Offensives': Ukraine Army

In a key development pertaining to the raging war in Eastern Europe, Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces, in its latest Facebook post, said that Russian troops are ready to kill their generals who force them to go on the offensive. “Yes, in the Donetsk region, Russian contractors almost shot their general Valery Solodchuk and his guards, who came to curb the riot and make the "commanders" continue to fight,” the forces explained. As the conflict in Ukraine nears 100 days, the country’s military forces have revealed that Russian contractors were “ready to blow up the high guests.” It is pertinent to mention here that Putin’s military has allegedly outsourced soldiers from various parts of the country.

Substantiating its point, the department quoted a telephone conversation between Russian soldier Zagarbnikív and his wife, which was intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine. "Our battery almost completely failed. He started waving the barrel, shooting: "I say, I'll beat you up if you don't f******=g go there!... And that is all. Here's the boy: "Go, he says, fall! ". He took out a grenade, took out the check, and said, "Come on, shoot him, he says, me!" Together, he says, we'll have a blast here." Everything. There, the special forces also began to point at us with barrels, and we are pointing at them with barrels. Anyway, everyone almost got shot."

Russia Ukraine war nears 100 days

Meanwhile, as Russia's so-called military operation in Ukraine entered its 96th day on Monday, embattled Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy stated that the war in Ukraine has cost Russia its future and cultural ties with the free world, Addressing his co-patriots on Sunday, Zelesnkyy emphasised that by waging a war against his country, Putin's administration has jeopardised the cultural ties of the Russian Federation. Notably, the remarks came as European Union is set to hold a meeting to deliberate upon the sixth sanctions package on Kremlin.

“Russia has already lost not only the battle for Kharkiv, not only the battle for Kyiv and the north of our country. It lost its own future and any cultural ties to the free world. They all burned down. One-third of the Kharkiv region is still under occupation. We will definitely liberate the entire territory.”

(Image: AP)