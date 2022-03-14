Amid the ongoing brutal war between Russia and Ukraine, the Governor of Luhansk Oblast accused Russian troops of killing a disabled Ukrainian volunteer, who had one arm and one leg. Governor of Luhansk Oblast, Serhiy Haidai, stated that Alexander Kononov was shot dead at his home in Luhansk's Borivskyi village. The Governor claimed that Kononov, who voluntarily provided food, water, medicines, etc., to Ukrainian soldiers fighting pro-Moscow militants in Luhansk, was killed whilst he sat in his wheelchair at his home, Daily Mail reported citing Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske.

As per the report, Konovov lost his right arm and left leg after meeting an accident at a stell pant in Ukraine. He later volunteered to help Ukrainian soldiers fighting pro-Russian insurgents in 2014. He was also captured and tortured by Luhansk People's Republic militants in 2014. According to local media, Konovov was released from captivity after 98 days in October 2014 in exchange for other captives. Meanwhile, American freelance journalist Brent Renaud was also killed by the Russian shelling while is was recording refugees in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv, as per the Daily Mail.

Ukraine seeks support from the world to fight Russia

Meanwhile, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, has appealed to the international community to assist in the fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces. Kuleba pleaded with other countries to equip Ukraine with "required armaments" in order to thwart Russia and avert a broader conflict. "To those abroad scared of being ‘dragged into WWIII’. Ukraine fights back successfully. We need you to help us fight. Provide us with all necessary weapons. Apply more sanctions on Russia and isolate it fully. Help Ukraine force Putin into failure and you will avert a larger war," Keleba wrote in a Twitter post.

More than 2.5 million people fled war-torn Ukraine: UNHCR

Last week, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, claimed that more than 2.5 million people have fled the war in Ukraine since the Russian invasion started on February 24. He also stated that the UN Refugee Agency requires approximately $500 million for its emergency relief efforts in Ukraine and neighbouring countries. The UN Refugee chief further revealed that the organisation has received approximately $ 300 million in donations so far, with about $200 million coming from individuals, businesses, and foundations.

Image: Twitter/@AlexandreGTKS/AP)