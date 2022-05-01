Russian Troops Stealing Ventilators From Mariupol Hospitals: Ukraine

Marking a gruesome revelation, a top Ukrainian official said that Russian soldiers were allegedly stealing ‘lung ventilators’ from hospitals in the besieged city of Mariupol. In a Telegram post, the advisor of city mayor Petro Andryushchenko said that as Russia kept bombarding Mariupol, several troops pilfered medical equipment, including critical ventilators for transporting them to Russia. "The occupiers took out of Mariupol part of the surviving ventilators, which are extremely necessary in the treatment of seriously ill patients," Andryushchenko said.

"For 8 years we have been systematically developing every sphere of Mariupol. Particular attention was paid to the medical field. But not only did the Russian army destroy our city and kill more than 20,000 Mariupol residents, they also began to plunder what survived. This is looting and a war crime," Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko added, confirming his advisor's statement.

Andryushchenko said that following the deportation of 4 hospitals and fierce fighting in that area (because it is very close to Azovstal), the occupiers "dismantled the debris" and found our equipment, ventilators particularly. "Where do you think they went? That's right - to Russia. Our sources say that Pushylin really wanted to go to Donetsk. However, the tick-talk Rosguard very quickly hinted that Donetsk could wait. Country official looter ...," he added.

Why is Mariupol so important?

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears its ninth week, the question regarding Mariupol's importance has gained momentum. While initially, President Vladimir Putin aimed at capturing Kyiv, he shifted his focus to the southeastern port city after a month of military blitz failed to make any substantial gains. The fall of Mariupol would give Moscow the opportunity to establish a ‘vital’ land corridor between the Crimean peninsula and mainland Russia, giving it direct access to the 146 million-strong country, the Sea of Azov and ultimately to the Black Sea. In the words of former UK Military General Sir Richard Barrons, "When the Russians feel they have successfully concluded that battle, they will have completed a land bridge from Russia to Crimea and they will see this as a major strategic success."

(Image: AP)