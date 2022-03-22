As the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 27, new satellite images emerged that showed repositioned Russian artillery, tanks, and vehicles on the besieged city of Mariupol. The images from March 19, showed Russian troops deployed on the streets of the "left bank" neighbourhood in the strategic port city of Mariupol, where pro-Russian occupiers took control of government buildings. To note, the Russian onslaught has affected majorly affected Mariupol more than others.

The satellite images also showed smoke rising from burnt residential buildings hit by Russian airstrikes.

(Russian military vehicles and tanks seen on the streets of the "left bank" neighbourhood in Mariupol; Image: Maxar Technologies)

(Russian deployed artillery seen in Talakivka, northeast of Mariupol, Ukraine; Image: AP)

Attacks on Mariupol

Situated at the shore of the Sea of Azov, Mariupol has remained terrorised ever since Russia on March 9 hit a maternity and children's hospital leaving 17 injured and 3 dead, including a 6-year-old. The city is a key target that has been relentlessly pounded by Russian invaders as its occupation would help Russia establish a land bridge to Crimea, seized from Ukraine in 2014.

As the hospital turned into a heap of rubble in moments, distraught Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the world leaders to "stop being an accomplice ignoring terror." The attack was condemned by the international community, further accusing Russia of war crimes. The attack was considered fiercest until on March 13, Russian forces shelled a drama theatre sheltering hundreds of residents.

(Smoke rises from burning apartment buildings in Mariupol; Image: AP)

As the onslaught intensified, the occupiers launched a tank attack on innumerable homes, government buildings. Owing to the four-week-running war, casualties in Mariupol have accounted for the majority of the total Ukraine civilian deaths. According to local authorities, some 2,500 people have been killed since the first week of March. Morgues were brimming with mutilated bodies wrapped in the tarp that forced hospital workers to dig mass graves to bury unclaimed corpses of soldiers and civilians, The Associated Press had reported.

Mariupol being 'reduced to ashes': Zelenskyy

Since being besieged, multiple efforts to evacuate citizens stranded in Mariupol failed due to repeated violations of ceasefire by Russians. Efforts to send basic necessities also failed when Russian tanks attacked humanitarian corridors, President Zelenskyy had said. Aggravated assault also led to prolonged blackout as Russian shelling shattered buildings, sewage systems, severed communication systems, and water supply.

Noting the escalating violence and mounting death toll in the city of 4,50,000 people, an embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday stated that Mariupol is being "reduced to ashes."

As the magnitude of horror still remains uncertain, on Sunday, Russian forces encircling the city demanded Ukraine to surrender. Although Ukraine defenders have staged a sturdy resistance against the invaders, Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine will not "lay down" arms in front of the occupiers. As bombardments on Mariupol turned brutal with each day, those remaining in the city live under cruel conditions, struggling to fight for survival.

(Image: MaxarTechnologies/AP)