Russia's Air-strike On Kharkiv Kills 3 & Injures 6, Destroys Secondary School: Ukraine

As the war between Moscow and Kyiv continues to escalate with no signs of stopping, Russian airstrikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region have resulted in three fatalities and six injuries. Oleh Synehubov, the chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said in a Telegram message that the invading troops launched missiles at the regional centre on Monday morning. He further said that the enemy has even targeted a secondary school.

In the Telegram message, Synehubov said, “Unfortunately, in the region in the past 24 hours, three residents of the village of Bezruky of the Derhachiv community died as a result of occupiers’ actions. The Russians shelled the village using artillery. Six people were injured. Today at 04:00, the Russian occupiers launched an insidious missile attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv."

Air strike on Kharkiv

Synehubov further said, “Military terrorists chose a secondary school as their target. Now the rescuers are dismantling the rubble. Previously, no casualties have been reported as no one was in the gymnasium".

According to reports, Russia strikes Kharkiv from the air every morning, hitting businesses, schools, and residential structures. On July 3, one civilian was killed and four others were injured by enemy bombardment in the morning.

Furthermore, the cities and villages in the districts of Kharkivskyi, Iziumskyi, and Bohodukhivskyi have recently come under enemy's attack. Residential buildings, agricultural buildings, garages, and other structures were all damaged as a result of the bombardment, Ukrinform reported.

Russia destroyed 2,103 educational facilities in Ukraine

Since the Russian invasion commenced on February 24, the Kremlin military has destroyed around 80,000 objects throughout Ukraine, which include more than 2,100 educational institutions and about 800 medical facilities. Embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this pertinent remark during his speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which had just begun in the Swiss city of Lugano.

According to the Ukrinform report, Zelenskyy said that in more than four months from the beginning of the main conflict, Russia had demolished 2,103 educational facilities in Ukraine. The President stated, "This is the deliberate destruction of educational space, the space in which children get socialized and people learn to be people."

Apart from this, since late February, the Russia-Ukraine war has claimed at least 345 children's lives and wounded nearly 644 others. On July 4, the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office noted in a Telegram post that the full-scale military action by the Russian Federation has impacted over 989 children in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, On Sunday, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy declared that his country will return all territory it had lost to Russia. The military of Ukraine's General Staff said earlier in the day that its soldiers had left Lysychansk in the region of Luhansk. Zelenskyy further accepted the pullout in his nightly speech but insisted adamantly that Ukraine will never "give anything up". Due to their strategies and the increased availability of new weaponry, he asserted that they will "return." He added that Ukrainian forces were making progress in Kharkiv and Kherson.

