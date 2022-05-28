Russia's Army To Ramp Up Operations In Ukraine; Declare Victory By Autumn: Report

Russian officials are not planning on giving up the declaration of victory in Ukraine and are instead hoping to ramp up the military operations in order to obtain a win by autumn, stated a report by independent news outlet Meduza. The website, citing its own sources, stated on Friday that ‘despite the fact that the results of the Russian army are clearly not in line with Moscow’s original plans, the Kremlin is again discussing possible assault on Kyiv and even hoping for a full-scale victory in the war’.

One of the outlet’s close sources said that “We are going to kill [the Ukrainians] anyway. Most likely, by the autumn everything will be over”. Meanwhile, another official said, “Sooner or later, Europe will get tired of helping - this is both money and the production of weapons, which they themselves need more. Closer to autumn, it will be necessary to negotiate [with Russia] on gas and oil for the heating season.”

News outlet Meduza’s report came as Russia continues to record failures in overtaking Ukraine. Even though Russian troops have been unsuccessful in conquering the entire Ukraine which was Putin’s key goal, the media report has indicated that the Kremlin could be prepared to try again after failing in the attack in March.

Conquering Luhansk, Donetsk ‘minimum’ to declare Russia's victory: Report

According to Meduza, the Kremlin has been considering the control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a “minimum” for the declaration of victory. However, till now, more than three months after Moscow announced the “special” military operation in Ukraine, Russian troops have only been able to capture 5% of the Luhansk region and just under 60% of Donetsk territory.

One of the sources told the independent news outlet, “Now it seems that little is happening at the front. That the Russian army is taking some minor settlements. That she has some problems. But this feeling is created because the Ukrainians did not immediately give up, as many thought. But this does not mean that it will not be possible to win."

Furthermore, while the media outlet has stated that it still remains unclear how soon the Russian Defence Ministry is planning to take its chances on the next attack, the Kremlin is ready to enlist even more people if required. A source in the Presidential Administration told Meduza, “So far, mostly contract soldiers are fighting. They are enough for a relatively slow advance [in Ukraine]. But if you need to move faster, you can use conscripts. It's still an army”.

Image: AP