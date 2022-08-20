Russia's Def Min Dubs Idea To Ban Citizens From Entering EU 'manifestation Of Nazi Policy'

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday stated that the idea of banning Russian nationals from travelling to European Union (EU) nations is a "manifestation of Nazi policy" and called it a "Russophobic idea."

Speaking at the plenary session of the First International Anti-Fascist Congress on August 20, Shoigu stated that the fundamental principles of world order and political assessments of the Nuremberg Tribunal are being "ignored" by nations, particularly the Baltic States, Sputnik reported. He added that many people in Ukraine have not accepted the policy of authorities to "rehabilitate Nazism" and provoke hatred towards everything related to Russia.

Some EU nations have been calling on the European Commission to not allow Russian tourists to enter the European Union in response to the Russian offensive in Ukraine. The issue is expected to be on the agenda of the informal EU Ministerial meeting in Prague due to take place on August 30-31.

Earlier, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that they should stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Kallas took to her Twitter handle and said, "Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right" and that it is "Time to end tourism from Russia now."

Echoing similar remarks, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin called on the EU to reduce the entry of Russian tourists into the Schengen countries. Speaking to YLE, Sanna Marin stated that Russians take vacations in Europe while Moscow's troops continue to carry out an offensive in Ukraine. Notable, some EU nations, including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic have limited the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian nationals.

Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting #Europe is a privilege, not a human right. Air travel from RU is shut down. It means while Schengen countries issue visas, neighbours to Russia carry the burden (FI, EE, LV – sole access points). Time to end tourism from Russia now — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) August 9, 2022

Estonia to no longer allow Russian nationals

The Estonian government has decided to no longer allow the entry of Russian nationals who have Schengen visas issued by Estonia. The decision has been announced by Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu. An exception has been made in the decision for students studying in Estonia who will be able to extend their residence permits for one year.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that Estonia has decided to not allow Russians with Schengen visas granted by Estonia and called on other nations to take similar measures. Estonia's Ministry of External Affairs in a press release announced that the restrictions will not apply to people having long-term residence permits or if they come to visit close relatives as well as Russian diplomats and their families.

🇪🇪 has decided to no longer accept people from Russia, who are #Schengen visa holders that has been granted by 🇪🇪, to enter the country. I call on other governments to follow such steps. — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) August 11, 2022

