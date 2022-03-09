Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war | Russia's Defence Ministry Publishes 'secret Order' Of Ukraine's National Guard Commander

Russia's Defense Ministry on Wednesday published the original secret order of the commander of Ukraine's National Guard dated January 22, 2022.

Russia

As the war against Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its fourteenth day, Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday published the original "secret order" of the commander of Ukraine's National Guard, dated January 22, 2022. Addressing a press conference, Major General Igor Konashenkov, a spokesperson for the Russian Defence Ministry, stated that secret order shows the Kyiv regime was covertly preparing an offensive operation in Donbass, scheduled for March 2022. He further stated that Ukraine's plan to attack the People's Republic of China and the Democratic People's Republic of Belarus was prevented and thwarted by a special military operation launched by the Russian Federation.

The spokesperson stated that Special emphasis is paid to the secret order of Ukraine's National Guard to ensure high motivation of militants. "It is still unknown how deeply the United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) were involved in the planning and preparation of the operation to storm Donbass by the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian nationalists had to complete the fighting by February 28 and take part in the storming of Donbass in early March," Gen. Konashenkov added. Earlier, he also accused Ukrainian troops of continuously shelling the cities in breakaway regions which led to several casualties in the region.

Russia vows to 'end war' if its demands are met

On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia will end the demilitarization of Ukraine if the former's conditions are met. He demanded that the Ukrainian constitution be changed and that Ukraine be denied membership in any bloc, including the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). He stated that Russia has informed Ukraine that it can suspend military operations 'at any time' if Kyiv accepts Russia's demands. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently stated that he has lost interest in NATO as a result of the fact that the intergovernmental military alliance is unable to accept Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is significant to mention here that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine's Donbass region which swiftly extended across the country. The war between the two countries was declared after Russia recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered its army to conduct a "peacekeeping operation" in the area. Meanwhile, the two countries have also held three rounds of peace negotiations so far, but they have failed to yield desired results. 

