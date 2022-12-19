Russia's Ex Military Gen Says Soldiers 'playing Catch Up' In Kyiv; 'We're On Defensive'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is "playing catch up" against Ukraine, a Russian official admitted on Sunday, adding that the war in Ukraine has turned to sluggish as it entered the tenth month.

During his appearance on Russian state TV, Andrei Gurulyov, a member of the state Duma and ex-general of the Russian military, said that Putin launched the offensive in hope that Russia would have a "quick victory" against his Eastern European neighbour, but turned out it was not the case.

"Unfortunately, in this regard, we're playing catch up. We're on the defensive. We wait for them to bring something and then work out how to fight against it. That's the situation, isn't it? That's how it is, unfortunately," Gurulyov, said in a televised interview.

Kyiv responded with 'stronger-than-expected resistance'

Ukraine's armed forces responded with stronger-than-expected resistance and were bolstered by Western military aid, and ammunition supply. Russian forces have been unable to make any substantial military gains, he further claimed. Further, according to his interview which was translated by reporter Francis Scarr, Andrei Gurulyov, said that the military assistance flowing into Ukraine from the West has largely changed the course of the war.

While Russia warned against external interference in the conflict, the aid kept flowing and soon it was the advanced weaponry such as HIMARS sent to Ukraine, he noted. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded the US officials for more arms as he warned of a renewed spring offensive by the Russian troops and attempts to capture Kyiv.

"There are things which are undeniable. We are well aware that they've been supplying things to Ukraine," Gurulyov said. "It started with helmets and body armour. Then it was firearms, ammunition, and after that howitzers." "Next, HIMARS, and now Patriot systems. Next will be Abrams tanks or Leopards. It doesn't matter. It will all arrive at some point," Gurulyov said. "All of that is going to arrive."

In accordance with the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act or NDAA that authorizes the additional spending for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, US lawmakers last week agreed to provide $800 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine spread across the year 2023. They also approved a package to boost Taiwan's defences in view of the Chinese regional threats with billions in the upcoming several years. An $858 billion defence policy bill was unveiled by the Biden administration.

The new $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine pushed the total US financial aid to Ukraine to $1 billion this month, and a total of $2 billion since the Biden Administration took over the office and Russia launched its brutal invasion of Kyiv. Russia, meanwhile reacted to the US military aid spending bill, saying that it is a “provocation towards our country”