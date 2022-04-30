Last Updated:

Russia's FM Proclaims NATO In War With Russia, Says Moldova Being 'dragged' Into Alliance

The Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov has claimed that NATO is at the war with Russia in the midst of war with Ukraine.

Russia

As the NATO nations are sending military and humanitarian assistance to war-ravaged Ukraine to combat the invading Kremlin troops, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday proclaimed that NATO is at war with Russia. As per the reports of Saudi television channel Al-Arabiya, Lavrov stated that Kremlin does not believe that it is at war with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), however, it rather believes that it is NATO which is at war with Russia. Lavrov's statement comes as NATO has time and again condemned the Russian aggression in Ukraine and the member countries have dispatched military equipment to the war-torn nation.

Speaking about nuclear weapons, the Russian Foreign Minister remarked that Russia does threaten anyone by deploying nuclear weapons and that they have never done anything like this before. He further stated that there can never be a nuclear war and that Russia does not agree with it. He went on and said that he is aware that NATO and EU leaders, many of them in the United Kingdom, Poland, France, Germany and the United States constantly say that Putin must lose and that Russia must be defeated. He also added that Russia is aware of Ukraine's arms supply routes and regards it s as "simply targets of the special operation."

Lavrov claimes Moldova being 'dragged into' NATO

Lavrov also told the media that Moldova is being dragged into NATO. He further claimed that NATO is "not in favour of Moldova's security." Lavrov was asked about Moldova on whether the country should be concerned about Russia's special operation against Ukraine, to which, the Foreign Minister responded by saying that they must be concerned about their future as they are forced into NATO, according to Interfax. He further said that he doesn't believe that NATO would add to Moldova's security.

Lavrov's statement came after a string of attacks in the Moldovan breakaway territory of Transnistria. Maia Sandu, the president of Moldova has admitted that her country lacks military capability and that the war in Ukraine demonstrates the necessity to develop military power and modernize it, according to Eurointegration. In the meanwhile, Oleg Serebryan, Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration, claimed there is no fear of violence spreading to his country.

