Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov Says UNSC Meeting On Nord Stream Sabotage Expected Soon

Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, on Tuesday, called for a special meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to investigate the alleged sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines. At a state press briefing, Lavrov said that an international probe with the participation of Moscow is required to ascertain who was behind the destruction of the pipelines, Russia's state-affiliated Tass quoted the Russian Foreign Minister as saying.

"We appealed to the UN, and raised this issue. We are preparing a special meeting of the Security Council. We will demand to determine some kind of investigation," Lavrov said during the speech made at State Duma. "UN Secretary General has already said through his official representative that the UN has no authority and mandate to carry out such investigations. With all due respect, we disagree with this position," Russian Foreign Minister added.

Explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before the leaks in two Russian pipelines were discovered. Credit: AP

Conflicting claims, allegations about sabotage

Several conflicting claims and accusations have emerged since the blast of the Nord Stream pipelines that ran under the Baltic Sea and transported Russian natural gas to Europe. During the initial days, Russia's Foreign Ministry held the Biden administration responsible for the act. The Kremlin alleged that the US was behind the attack as it sought to boost its own LNG sales to the EU. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, in a statement to state-run news agency RIA Novosti warned Washington of "consequences."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at a White House presser, dismissed Moscow's allegations but added that as the Biden administration started supplying LNG to UK and Europe that transitioned away from Russian energy reliance, "our own oil production is up by more than 500,000 barrels per day."

The US and its European allies including Poland accused Moscow of sabotage. In its initial investigative report, the Russian Defense Ministry blamed the Royal Navy of the UK for sabotage of Europe's 1,230 km twin gas pipeline infrastructure with an aim to halt Russian gas revenue. The UK government, in turn, refuted the claims that Russia's defense ministry stated was concluded after robust evidence.

Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark detected the gas leak at Nord Stream pipelines first. Credit: AP

"According to available information, Royal Navy representatives took part in the planning and implementation of a terrorist act in the Baltic Sea on September 26 to blow up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines”, the MoD said in a statement, citing the evidence.

Nord Stream pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG noted that the repair of the pipelines would take longer than anticipated, adding that the damage was unprecedented. Several European nations, including Germany, Denmark, and Sweden conducted their own independent investigations. Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen labelled the Nord Stream I, II blast as a "deliberate action."