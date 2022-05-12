Russia's Gas Supply To Europe Reduces After Ukraine Halts Transit From One Station

The Russian gas firm Gazprom has said that Ukraine has left only one entrance for them to supply gas to Europe. Sergei Kupriyanov, the official representative of Gazprom has said that the decision of Ukraine to keep only one way for supplying gas to Europe has substantially lowered the dependency on its gas supply, TASS reported. The statement of Gazprom's official comes after Ukraine’s Gas Transmission System Operator halted the transit of gas from Russia to Europe through its Sokhranivka station.

Speaking to Rossiya-24 Channel, Sergei Kupriyanov said that the company fulfil all its obligations to supply gas to consumers according to the agreement signed between the company and the country, as per the TASS report. He highlighted that Ukraine has made the conditions for supplying the gas through its territory in a way that their capacity to transit gas has been reduced by 34%. of the capacity that has been paid by the company. Sergei Kupriyanov claimed that Ukraine has left only one entrance for transit to Europe, which "significantly reduces the reliability of its gas supply,"

Ukraine announces suspending Russian gas transit through Sokhranivka station

Earlier on May 10, Ukraine’s Gas Transmission System Operator announced the suspension of transit to Europe through the Sokhranivka station and the Novopskov Border Compressor Station (CS) citing "force majeure." It said that they will stop transiting gas from Russia to Europe through Sokhranivka from 11 May at 7 am. Ukraine’s Gas Transmission System Operator alleged that they cannot carry out operational and technological work over the Novopskov and other assets located in the territories occupied by Russian armed forces.

According to the Ukraine’s Gas Transmission System Operator, the "intervention" of Russian armed forces in the technological processes, modifies the modes of the function of GTS facilities. It alleged unauthorized withdrawal of gas from the transit stream and endangering the safety of the entire Ukrainian gas transportation system. Ukraine’s Gas Transmission System Operator had offered to shift all transit volumes to Sudzha in the Kursk region.

However, the Russian gas firm has suggested that the proposal of Ukraine's gas operator agency is technologically impossible given the Russian flow scheme. The development comes amid the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine which continues for more than 70 days. It is pertinent to note here that several European nations rely on Russian gas, however, they have announced lowering their dependency on Moscow's gas after Russia's military action against Ukraine.

