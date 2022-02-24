Russia's Invasion: How Many Indians In War-struck Ukraine? MEA's Helpline Numbers Here

In the wake of full-fledged Russian air and missile strikes on Ukraine and consequent military invasion on multiple fronts, India's major concern remains the Indian nationals, mostly students, in Ukraine. Subsequent to incessant explosions along the Ukrainian border, India's permanent envoy to the UN, TS Tirumurti, while addressing the UNSC earlier today, mentioned New Delhi's primary objective is the safety and evacuation of 'more than twenty thousand Indian nationals, including students, who are located in different parts of Ukraine'.

Vladimir Putin launched the heavily-anticipated attacks on what appears to be 5 broad fronts, comprising an area Belarus north of Kyiv to Kharkiv, to the rebel region Luhansk, to the port of Odessa, on the pretext of special 'military operations' in the newly-formed Donbass, comprising Ukraine's rebel regions - Donetsk and Luhansk. While the world leaders have decried the commencement of Russian attacks that have already reported a number of casualties, Putin has appeared unmoved by international condemnation and sanctions. In fact, the Kremlin has warned other nations of 'consequences you have never seen', if they attempted to intervene.

'Well being of Indians, top priority': India at UNSC on February 24

While urging both sides to refrain from using military force and exchange dialogues to reach an agreement because larger things are at stake, Tirumurti had said, "I underline once again that more than twenty thousand Indian nationals, including students, are located in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. We are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals, including Indian students, as required."

Indian Embassy in Ukraine's advisory amid Russian attacks

While the Indian Embassy in Ukraine's advisory dated February 24 reads, "Dear Indians, the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain', they have been asked to re-route if they are travelling to Kyiv and western parts of Kyiv. The latest notification has stated that the schedule for special flights 'stands cancelled', given the shutdown of Ukrainian airspace.

"Please carry your passports and necessary documents on your person at all times," it further read. The MEA has since opened 24x7 control rooms to assist Indians in Ukraine.

The helpline numbers are as follows:

+38-099-7300-483

+38-099-7300-428

+38-0933-980-327

+38-063-5917-881

+38-093-5046-170

On February 19, Air India announced that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26; out of which one has successfully evacuated 242 people on February 22 and 182 Indian nationals returned via a Ukraine International Airlines flight on February 26. Another flight, AI-1947, returned to Delhi after takeoff as Ukraine was declared a no-fly zone.

Indians in Russia

Amid raging military advancements along the Ukrainian border, the GoI's main focus is the safety of the Indian community on both sides. 14,000 is an estimated cap of Indian nationals in Russia and out of which 4,500 are enrolled in educational courses and degrees. While 90% of Indian students in Russia are enrolled in medicine studies across 20 universities, the rest are availing engineering, aeronautical, computer science, transport technology, agriculture and MBAs.