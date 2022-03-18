In a massive allegation, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed that the United States had created several biological laboratories across countries, including many on the territories of former Soviet republics. Accusing the US of creating more than 300 such labs, the Russian FM claimed that Ukraine is probably the biggest project for the Pentagon.

"Those (biological) laboratories have been created by the United States all over the world, more than 300 laboratories in various countries, many of them on the perimeter of the Russian Federation in the former Soviet republics, including Ukraine. Ukraine is probably the biggest project for the Pentagon," said Lavrov.

"So we will be insisting on this issue to be picked up by the Biological Weapons Convention, but also by the Security Council, because it's a clear threat to international peace and security," he added.

Ukraine lab working on 'secret project' of US: Russia

This comes a day after Russia claimed that its specialists have reviewed original documents from the Ukraine laboratory on the implementation of a 'secret project' by the United States. The Vladimir Putin-led country alleged that the documents pertain to a study of transmitting diseases to humans.

"The document mentions the export of a large number of human biomaterials from the territory of Ukraine to the UK and other European countries. We will be presenting the documents soon," it noted in the statement.

Notably, in the United Nations Security Council emergency meeting held last week, Russia had asserted that it has 'proof' of biological experiments taking place.

However, refuting claims of 'developing biological or any other weapons of mass destruction,' Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his alarm over the slew of allegations amidst the ongoing war. "What are these allegations of preparing chemical attacks? Have you decided to carry out the 'de-chemicalisation' of Ukraine? What else have you prepared for us?" he asked.

The US has also accused Russia of 'preparing ground' so that it could use the allegations as a pretext to attack Ukraine with chemical and biological weapons. 'Russia will pay a severe price if it does so," US president Joe Biden has threatened.

Image: AP