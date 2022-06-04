Russia's Medvedev Denounces West Over Embargoes Against Relatives Of Kremlin Leaders

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military invasion of Ukraine, the conflict that ensued united the western nations to stand against Moscow and support the war-ravaged former Soviet state. Until now, an array of embargoes have been imposed with several Russians being banned from entering western nations, and over 100 companies have curtailed their operations in Russia. On Saturday, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, criticised the West for imposing sanctions against the families of Russian politicians.

Taking to his Telegram account, Medvedev asserted that the West's policy of imposing sanctions against the families of statesmen and deputies is illegal.

Dmitry Medvedev slams West's policy of imposing embargoes against relatives of leaders

"Now, according to their model, not only participants in political events are responsible for the mythical violations invented in the West but also their families, who are in no way capable of influencing their relatives," he specified.

Dmitry Medvedev noted that by no means are the family members responsible for any decision taken by the Russian government and that the families of politicians should not be targeted. "Since the European and American lawmakers have decided, then the family will answer completely and without guilt. And let’s block the accounts of family members and their property; do not let them cross the border to Western values, "he concluded.

He added that it is very easy to speed up the criminal process against innocent people as there is no need to collect evidence. This principle has been used in various periods of history, and now the west is using it against Russia. He further accused Europe and America, saying, once "the European and American lawmakers have decided, it means that the family of Russian politicians and officers will answer." He went on to add that people in the West are completely and guiltlessly imposing sanctions on relatives of Russian leaders, including blocking their accounts, freezing their property, and imposing travel bans.

Russia-Ukraine War | Russian politicians, officials, and oligarchs sanctioned by West

Earlier last month, Britain imposed sanctions on Putin's rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva, along with Putin’s daughters Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova. The United States, along with its allies, including the UK, the EU, Switzerland, Japan, and Canada, has also imposed sanctions on several high-ranking officials, top leaders, and oligarchs. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of the Russian security service (FSB), chief of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov, and the Russian parliament, as well as the Russian security council, are among those sanctioned by the West.

Image: AP