Russia's Mercenary Group Wagner Claims Control Of Ukraine's Soledar As War Escalates

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, the head of Russia’s Wagner group has shared that his forces have taken control of the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar, reported the Guardian citing Russian news agencies. The comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the whole land near Soledar "is covered with the corpses of the occupiers and scars from the strikes," adding that "this is what madness looks like."

"Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the center of the city in which urban fighting is going on," said Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message posted on Telegram late on Tuesday Jan 10.

Further, he confirmed, "The number of prisoners will be announced tomorrow”. Russia’s Wagner Group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin has been linked to the atrocities in Kiyv and had accounted for a quarter or more of Russian combatants fighting in Ukraine, estimated by Western officials on January 10.

Meanwhile, the UK defense Ministry informe in a tweet, "In the last four days, Russian and Wagner forces have made tactical advances into the small Donbas town of Soledar and are likely in control of most of the settlement."

Russia attacks salt mining town, Soledar

Soledar, a salt mining town in eastern Ukraine has been targeted by Russian troops, reported CNN. Russian troops have fired 86 times at the area over the past day, said Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson of the Eastern Ukrainian Armed Forces. Cherevatyi further claimed that the situation in Soledar is under control and also that “the enemy has even been driven back" in some parts near Bakhmut.

Pentagon to train Ukrainian troops on Patriot missile system

Ukrainian troops have been supported by the West with arms and ammunition and technology in the Russia-Ukraine war. At the latest, the Pentagon has confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers would be trained by the US on the Patriot missile system as soon as next week at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. Around ninety to hundred Ukrainian soldiers would take part in this training exercise which roughly takes a month. The US would provide one Patriot battery, which includes power-generating equipment, computers, an engagement control system, and up to eight launchers.

To stand in support of Ukraine in this Ukraine-Russia war, Germany has also come forward to help. Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday made a surprise visit to the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and confirmed that Berlin had promised to send more weapons to the country, according to a statement, reported CNN. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Thank you @DmytroKuleba for inviting me to Kharkiv today. Besieged, bombed, liberated – this city is a symbol for the madness of Russia’s aggression and for Ukrainians unbreakable will to live in freedom from oppression. Be sure that Germany will support you all the way."