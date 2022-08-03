Russia's MoD Claims It Has 'evidence' Of US' Direct Involvement In Ukraine War

Russia has alleged that the US has been "directly involved" in the war between Moscow and Kyiv. In a statement, Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson said that Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of the Chief Directorate of Ukrainian intelligence, in an interview acknowledged that the US was approving the target for US-made HIMARS used by Ukraine's troops. According to Konashenkov, Skibitsky has admitted that Washington helped Ukraine with rocket launches.

The spokesperson of Russian Defence Ministry said that Skibitsky in an interview with The Telegraph admitted that there were "consultations" taking place between intelligence officials of the US and Ukraine which permits Washington to stop any possible attacks if they were not happy with the intended target. The ministry accused the US of being directly responsible for all Ukraine -approved rocket attacks on residential areas and infrastructure in Donbass and other regions which he stressed caused the deaths of civilians, according to the statement released by Russian Defence Minister. He claimed that strikes by HIMARS on Novaya Kakhovka, Stakhanov, Krasniy Luch, detention facility in Olenivka and dozens of strikes were planned by Ukraine and approved by Washington.

"Skibitsky admitted that before rocket launches, there are consultations between intelligence officials from both countries, which allow Washington to stop any potential attacks if they were unhappy with the intended target," the Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson said in a statement. "All this undeniably proves that Washington, contrary to White Hougrse and Pentagon claims, is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine," the spokesperson added.

The statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry comes contrary to the statements made by officials in the US administration. In May, US Defence Department Spokesperson John Kirby said that they do not share intelligence regarding the "location of senior military leaders" in the ongoing war and they have no involvement in targeting decisions of Ukraine's armed forces, Newsweek reported. The statement of Igor Konashenkov comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 150 days.

US announces additional assistance for Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that the US has been providing defence assistance to Ukraine ever since Russia began the offensive on February 24. In the latest defence package, the United States announced a new $550 million package including arms and equipment from US Department of Defense (DoD) inventories for Ukraine’s forces. Notably, the latest defence assistance is the Biden administration's seventeenth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. The defence assistance includes 75,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition and additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

Image: AP