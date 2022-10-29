Russia Claims To Thwart Drone Attack In Crimea Bay Amid The Ongoing War In Ukraine

Amid the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, a Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev stated that the Russian Navy has repealed a drone strike in Crimea Bay of Sevastopol, which is a site of Moscow's Black Sea Fleet. Indicating the strike, Razvozhayev reported on Telegram, “Ships of the Black Sea Fleet are repelling a UVA (unmanned aerial vehicle) in Sevastopol bay". Further, the official stated that no infrastructure in the city has been damaged following the attack.

Through Telegram, Razvozhayev also informed, “The situation is under control.”

In addition to this, the Balaklava TPP (Sevastopol Combined Cycle Power Plant) was attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces using an unmanned drone overnight on October 27, Thursday, authorities in the Russia-annexed Crimea said. As per media reports, before the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene, the employees at the thermal power plant effectively put out the large fire. Notably, there were no reports of civilian injuries.

Drone attack on Russia's Balaklava TPP

Updating about the Balaklava TPP’s attack Mikhail Razvozhayev said via Telegram, on Thursday, “The transformer is minimally damaged. There were no casualties”.

Furthermore, the Russian-installed official said that much damage was prevented at the station as the preventative measures were already in place. According to Razvozhayev on Telegram, "Radar protection means essentially knocked the drone off its trajectory and it did not reach its target”. Additionally, he stated that Sevastopol and Crimea's power supplies were unaffected by the strike and that the energy was not turned off. According to Razvozhaev, the drone was shot down as it approached the Belbek airstrip.

The plant was built, as per Ukrainian military forces, to lessen the load on the electrical system, which would also increase dependability.

According to pro-Russian news outlet Rybar, a Ukrainian UAV dropped a mine on the Balaklava TPP in Sevastopol, damaging the inoperable transformer but leaving the station unaffected.

Meanwhile, in response to continuous Russian attacks on electricity infrastructure, Ukrainian authorities on Friday planned further rolling blackouts in and around the nation's main cities. The Kyiv area once again saw "emergency outages" lasting four hours or longer every day, according to a statement from the press department of Ukrenergo, the country's sole operator of high-voltage transmission lines.

Moreover, government representatives from all throughout the nation have asked citizens to practice energy conservation by limiting their use of power during peak use times and limiting the usage of high-voltage appliances.

(Image: AP)