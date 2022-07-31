Russia's New Naval Doctrine Terms US, NATO As 'main Threats' To Moscow's Maritime Security

Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine in Eastern Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree giving final approval to an updated naval doctrine on Sunday - on the occasion of the country's Navy Day. The new naval doctrine termed the United States' quest for global maritime domination and the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) "main threats" to Russia's national maritime security. The document also gave special focus on the North Atlantic Alliance and the US' influence on Russia's maritime priorities, threat perceptions, and measures to quell these threats.

According to the doctrine, the modernisation of Russia is taking place against a backdrop of significant, fresh security risks and challenges, mostly stemming from Russia's geopolitical position and role in global affairs. "Russia's course for an independent foreign and domestic policy brings about resistance from the United States and its allies, which seek to preserve their global dominance, including in the world's oceans. Their policy of containing Russia calls for a policy of political, economic, military and informational pressure," it noted, as per Sputnik.

The doctrine outlines threats faced by Russia's maritime space

The doctrine also listed a few obstacles that Russia's marine operations must overcome, including what is thought to be the nation's underwhelming participation in maritime transport activities. It also outlined a few threats that are being faced by Russia's maritime space. They include the attempt by the US and its allies to restrict Russia's access to ocean resources and crucial maritime trade routes, and territorial claims made against Moscow by several states in relation to some of the nation's islands and coastal regions.

Russia sees NATO military facilities close to country's border as threat

According to the updated naval doctrine, the establishment of NATO military facilities close to Russia's borders and the rise in the frequency of alliance drills in nearby maritime regions also pose a serious risk to the country's maritime space. Further, the document also highlighted the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of a suitable network of support bases for the Russian Navy outside the country, and the climate issue.

"We have transparently marked the borders and zones of Russia's national interests - including economic, vital and strategic ones," President Putin said during the signing ceremony, which took place at the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, Sputnik reported. He also emphasised that the Navy has been entrusted with the task to respond swiftly to anyone attempting to infringe upon Russia's freedom and sovereignty.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)