Russia's Putin Speaks To Lukashenko; Discusses Bilateral Trade, Lithuania's Curbs & More

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Monday, 11 July. During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. Putin and Lukashenko also spoke about the restrictions announced by Lithuania on the transit of goods to the Kaliningrad region.

In the telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the joint steps that can be taken on the issue.

"Emphasis was placed on the situation in connection with the illegal restrictions imposed by Lithuania on the transit of goods to the Kaliningrad region. In this context, some possible joint steps were discussed," according to the read out of the call between Putin and Lukashenko released by Kremlin.

During the talks, Putin and Lukashenko agreed to bolster the partnership between Russia and Belarus, according to the statement released by the Kremlin.

The two leaders also discussed the progress of the "special military operation," Russian energy resources exports to Europe, Delfi reported citing Lukashenko's press service's statement on Telegram. In addition, Russian President Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Lukashenko talked about building a port in Belarus and the defence issues of Russia and Belarus.

The talks between the two leaders come at a time when a ban on the transit of cement, alcohol and other goods from Russia into the European Union came into force in Lithuania on 10 July as the transition period for the fifth package of EU sanctions against Russia has ended.

Lithuania's restrictions on transit of goods

It is pertinent to mention here that ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, EU nations have been imposing sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The restrictions on cement, alcohol and other goods that have come into effect in Lithuania were included in the sanctions adopted by the EU on April 8.

In the sanctions, the bloc has also included some of the goods that were transported in transit through Lithuania to Kaliningrad by railway, Delfi reported. The new restrictions come into effect after the ban was imposed on Russian steel and ferrous metals through the EU territory on June 17. After the restrictions were placed on June 17, Russia described t as "hostile and unilateral," Delfi reported. According to AP, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis had said that Lithuania was implementing the sanctions imposed by the European Union that were decided after “consultation with the European Commission and under its guidelines.”

