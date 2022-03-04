Russia's Putin Speaks To Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Amid Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, March 4, held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. During the discussion, it was noted that OPEC+ member countries are consistently fulfilling their obligations to help ensure stability in the global oil market.

Earlier, Mohammed bin Salman had offered to mediate between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing crisis, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) had reported. Prince Mohammed said that his Kingdom is ready to make all efforts for bringing a resolution between the parties. He also held talks with the presidents of both countries and extended his support.

While speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Saudi Crown Price extended his support for everything that would de-escalate the situation. He also offered humanitarian support.

In a call to Putin, Salman stressed his support for the OPEC+ agreement of which Russia and Saudi are part of. The Saudi Crown Prince reiterated that his Kingdom is keen to maintain the oil market balance and stability as stated in the agreement, and thus it should be maintained.

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 9 of the Russian assault

On the ninth day of the war, Russian troops shelled Europe's largest nuclear plant, torching a fire that was doused off overnight. The UN nuclear watchdog IAEA said that there was no sign of radiation leaks.

Battles involving airstrikes and artillery continued Friday northwest of Kyiv, and in the northeast, with the cities of Kharkiv and Okhtyrka coming under heavy strikes, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said. Ukrainians are still defending the northern city of Chernihiv and have prevented Russian advance in Mykolaiv.

Since the start of the war, 1.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine, while at least 227 civilians have died. According to the Ukrainian government, 9,166 Russian troops have been killed while 939 armoured vehicles, 33 aircraft, 37 helicopters, 105 artillery pieces, 251 tanks, 404 vehicles, and 18 anti-aircraft warfare systems have been destroyed.