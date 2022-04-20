Russia's State Duma Dy Asks Zelenskyy To 'exchange Himself' For Ukraine's Troops: Report

In a key development, Russian State Duma Deputy Mikhail Sheremet on Wednesday, 20 April, asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to surrender himself in order to ensure the safety of soldiers in Mariupol's Azovstal, Nexta reported. The statement of Russian State Duma member comes after Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev offered the Ukrainian troops holed up at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol to lay down their arms and surrender until midday on Tuesday, 19 April, according to a report by The Associated Press. Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev had stated that Ukrainian troops who would surrender will be able to "keep their lives."

#Russian State Duma deputy Mikhail Sheremet from the party "United Russia" suggested that #Zelenskyy should exchange himself for soldiers defending #Azovstal. pic.twitter.com/c2fcvoCdIg — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 20, 2022

Meanwhile, the Kremlin-backed leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, claimed that Russian armed forces will be able to take control of the Azovstal steel mill which covers about 11 square kilometres and is the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, as per the AP report. Ukrainian soldiers have been defending Mariupol for seven weeks despite Russian blockades and have been repeatedly rejecting the deadline for Russian armed forces to surrender. It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for more than 50 days which has led to thousands of deaths and massive destruction across Ukraine's cities.

Russia-Ukraine War: Over 4.9 million people displaced

Since Russia launched its "special military operation" on February 24, deaths and destruction have been witnessed across several Ukrainian cities. According to UNHCR, the hostilities between the two warring nations have resulted in more than 4.9 million people fleeing their homes in Ukraine and moving to neighbouring countries.

In the latest update, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, on 20 April, claimed that around 20,900 Russian troops have lost their lives since the invasion started on February 24. The Defence Ministry stated that Russian armed forces have lost 2,087 combat armoured machines, 391 artillery systems, 136 MLRS, 815 tanks, 150 helicopters, 171 aircraft, 67 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 1,504 vehicles. Furthermore, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry added that Russian troops have lost 76 fuel tanks, 165 unmanned aerial vehicles, eight vessels including ships and boats, 27 special equipment and four mobile SRBM systems.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)