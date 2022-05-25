Russia's State Duma Okays Bill Over 'discrimination & Restrictions' Against Russian Media

Amid West's sanction on Russian media over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian Federation decided to pass a law in a tit-for-tat reaction to countries that "discriminate against Russian media or restrict Russian media". On Tuesday, the Russian State Duma approved a bill that will give the prosecutor general and his deputies the power to ban media from countries that have imposed limitations or prevented Russian media from operating on their soil. They would also have the power to revoke foreign media's registration and licenses for publishing illegal information, such as stories showing disrespect to Russia's public, government and Constitution, and disparaging the country's Armed Forces, TASS reported.

Lawmakers are considering including a clause in the Law on Information that would allow authorities to restrict access to content resources that spread "unlawful information" on a regular basis. The bill proposes changes to the Law on Mass Media, including lowering the standards for news resources and strengthening the prosecutor general's authority.

According to the bill, media outlets may also be closed if they transmit discrediting material about the Russian army or are linked to the imposition of political and economic sanctions against Russia by foreign states. Also, foreign journalists can be cancelled in the country as a result of "unfriendly acts" or restrictions put on Russian media in their home countries.

Russia imposed prison sentences of up to 15 years for disseminating false information

After the conflict began, Russia imposed prison sentences of up to 15 years for disseminating false information about its "military aggression" in Ukraine and its troops. A number of foreign news organisations have already departed from Russia. Last week, the Committee to Protect Journalists urged the Russian government to repeal the new law, claiming it would enable the arbitrary shutdown of media institutions and raise the number of journalists arrested for disclosing information.

Just last week, post Canada's decision to ban Russian media outlet RT, Russia said that it would close the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's Moscow offices. The Russian media is forbidden from using the terms "war" or "invasion" to describe Moscow's military effort in Ukraine, and must instead use the term "special military operation." In recent weeks, the majority of the country's top independent media outlets, including the influential newspaper Novaya Gazeta have been closed or suspended, according to media reports.

Image: AP