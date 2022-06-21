Russia's Threats To Lithuania Pose Challenge For EU, NATO Says Zelenskyy

Russia's attempts to threaten Lithuania as it banned the transit of goods to the Kaliningrad region "pose a challenge for the European Union and NATO," Ukraine's president Office's head Andriy Yermak said on Telegram. Russia has provoked concern in Brussels as it warned of a retaliatory move over Lithuania’s recent ban. The latter banned the transportation of coal, metals, construction materials and advanced technology, that constitutes around 50% of all goods exported by Russia.

"The Kremlin's attempts to threaten Lithuania are a challenge for the EU and NATO. Now it is important to maintain a stable position and make no concessions to Russia on sanctions and restrictions on transit of goods from Russia to Kaliningrad. Any concession will be perceived by Russia as a weakness," Yermak said in a Telegram post.

Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the Lithuanian Charge d'Affaires, Virginia Umbrasene. Moscow's officials "strongly protested" Lithuania's move of banning transit of its exports, and demanded that such an ection must immediately be reversed. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis had earlier cautioned that NATO and the European Union cannot underestimate the danger posed by Russia. And that the bloc "must be fully prepared" of consequences of challenging Moscow's authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin as whole of EU teeters on the brink of "huge political change."

Russia labels ban as 'unprecedented'

Vilnius' recent measure was labelled as “unprecedented” in Moscow, triggering widespread anger. EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, meanwhile said in a statement issued later that Lithuania was simply enforcing the bloc’s sanctions directed in response to Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine. “I am always worried about Russian retaliation,” said Borrell. “There is no blockade. The land transit between Kaliningrad and other parts of Russia has not been banned. Second, transit of people and goods that are not sanctioned continues. Third, Lithuania has not taken any unilateral national restrictions."

Moscow, although asserted that it "reserves the right to act to protect its national interests."