Russia's 'unguided Bombs' Increase Chances Of Civilian Casualties: UK Intelligence Report

Amid the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine, UK Defence Ministry has issued its latest intelligence update on Monday, April 11. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the UK Defence Ministry in its latest defence update has informed that Russian shelling continues in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to the Defence Ministry, Ukrainian forces continue to resist attacks from Russian troops and carried out several assaults on Russian armed forces, which have destroyed Russian tanks, vehicles and artillery equipment.

According to the UK Defence Ministry, Russian armed forces have used phosphorous munitions in the Donetsk Oblast. The Defence Ministry has stated that the use of phosphorus munitions indicates the possibility of future employment in Mariupol as the fighting for the city intensifies between the armed forces of Russia and Ukraine.

The UK Defence Ministry in its latest intelligence update stated that Russia's dependence on unguided bombs reduces their ability to discriminate when they are carrying out attacks and results in increased chances of civilian casualties. It is pertinent to mention here that the military offensive launched by Russian armed forces against Ukraine continues on its 47th day.

UK announces military aid for Ukraine to combat Russia

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on April 9. During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Johnson discussed support for Ukraine's long-term survival as a free and democratic country, according to the statement released by the UK government.

UK PM Boris Johnson announced new military aid for Ukraine amid the Russian military offensive in the war-torn nation. In addition, he announced a $500 million World Bank guarantee to support Ukraine’s economy. He assured Ukraine of providing support against Russian military aggression.

The new military aid announced by UK PM Boris Johnson for Ukraine includes 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems. Furthermore, the UK government has decided to liberalise all tariffs on imports from Ukraine and ease customs.

