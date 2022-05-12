Russia's Use Of Hypersonics Against Ukraine Not 'game-changing', Avers US' Top Official

The use of hypersonic missiles by Russia in the battle against Ukraine is not having "really significant or game-changing effects," according to US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley. It is worth mentioning here that Russia has launched between 10 and 12 hypersonic missiles against Ukraine since its invasion began on February 24, according to US defence sources earlier this week. This was the first time hypersonic weaponry had ever been utilised in combat, according to Milley.

"Other than the speed of the weapon, in terms of its effect on a given target, we are not seeing really significant or game-changing effects to date with the delivery of the small number of hypersonics that the Russians have used," the general told the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, The Hill reported.

Further, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, according to The Hill, echoed Milley's statement, saying, "I think he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is trying to create a specific effect with the use of that weapon (hypersonic weapons), and as the chairman has pointed out, it moves at a speed that makes it very difficult to interdict. But it hasn’t been a game-changer."

Moscow's use of hypersonics not an indication that it was ready to use nukes: Austin

Moscow's employment of hypersonic missiles, Austin stressed, was not a hint that it was prepared to use nuclear weapons. Notably, Putin had announced in a televised address three days into the Russian invasion that the country's nuclear "deterrence forces" had been placed on high alert. Russian nuclear missile forces, as well as the Northern and Pacific fleets, were placed on intensified combat duty the next day.

With the argument that modern, Western-leaning Ukraine was a continual threat and Russia could not feel "safe, develop, and exist," Putin launched the largest conflict in Europe since World War II. Thousands of people have perished since then, towns and cities like Mariupol are in ruins, and 13 million people have been forced to flee their homes.

The Russian leader's primary goal was to conquer Ukraine and remove its government, effectively eliminating Ukraine's desire to join NATO. After a month of setbacks, he abandoned his attempt to conquer Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, and focused his efforts on the country's east and south.

