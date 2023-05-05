Russia's Wagner Group Decides To Withdraw From Bakhmut Due To Shortage Of Ammunition

The leader of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, Evgeny Prigozhin, has announced that his troops will be leaving the strategic Donbass city of Bakhmut on May 10. According to a report from Russia Today, in a video posted on Prigozhin's press service on Telegram, he requested that the Russian Army take over their positions in the city while Wagner fighters recover. The move comes amid complaints from the Wagner chief that his forces were not receiving enough artillery munitions and were unable to maintain control over the city.

Prigozhin stated that his forces were supposed to have captured Artyomovsk completely by May 9 but that they were cut off from nearly all artillery munitions by "paramilitary bureaucrats" since May 1. He added that despite the lack of ammunition, his troops were advancing and would continue to do so until May 10 to celebrate Victory Day with "the brilliance of Russian weapons".

A look at the Wagner's statement

“The offensive resources of PMC Wagner ran out at the beginning of April, but we are advancing despite the fact that the enemy forces outnumber us by five times. Despite all this, the council of Wagner PMC commanders has decided to hold their positions and continue the offensive on Bakhmut until May 10, 2023, in order to celebrate the sacred holiday for Russians – May 9, Victory Day – with the brilliance of Russian weapons," reads the complete statement from Prigozhin.

Russian troops will replace Wagner forces

On May 10, Wagner forces will be replaced by the Russian Army. "We will lick our wounds, and when the motherland will be in danger, we will once again stand for its defense. The Russian people can count on us," the Wagner head said. Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said that he is aware of Prigozhin's statement but won't comment on it as it relates to an active military operation.

The fight for control of Bakhmut, a strategic transportation hub in the Donbass region, has become one of the most brutal and deadly battles of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Both sides have reportedly sustained significant losses in the fighting, with Wagner mercenaries playing a prominent role in the street clashes. Despite Wagner and other Russian troops having control over the supply routes to the city, Ukrainian forces have deployed tens of thousands of soldiers to the area in an effort to push back against the attackers