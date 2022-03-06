Scholz Meets Bennett, Says Common Goal Is To End Moscow-Kyiv War 'as Quickly As Possible'

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. PM Bennett arrived in Germany after he visited Moscow where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to mediate between the fronts and end the burgeoning war "as quickly as possible," said Scholz's spokesperson Stefen Hebestreit. After PM Bennett's in-person meet with Putin, the German Chancellor also called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.

"The results of the conversation held by the prime minister with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in Moscow were in the focus of the 90-minute conversation," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesperson Stefen Hebestreit said in a statement.

Bennett and Scholaz the leaders agreed to maintain close contacts to analyse the deteriorating situation in Ukraine. As a common goal, the leaders also viewed the "soonest end of hostilities in Ukraine", TASS news agency reported. Hebestreit added that Scholz and Bennet agreed "to do their utmost" to resolve Russia and Ukraine crisis.

Israeli PM turns mediator in Russia-Ukraine war

On Saturday, Israeli PM Bennett arrived at the Kremlin to hold talks with Putin over the ongoing colossal war in Ukraine. Later he called Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in an attempt to coordinate communication between both sides. This comes after PM Bennett voiced support for Kyiv.

PM Bennett on Saturday also called France President Emmanuel Macron before arriving at Moscow. As per Elysee Palace, Macron's administrative building, the Israeli PM briefed his French counterpart about the potential discussions with Putin. "They will stay in touch with the aim of obtaining a ceasefire and this in coordination with German chancellor Olaf Scholz," an Elysee Palace official said, as quoted by VOA news.

Putin must stop 'barbaric war'

Meanwhile, US State Secretary Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine as well as the refugee crisis, defence systems development, and international support. The foreign ministers met at the Ukraine-Poland border. After the meeting, FM Kuleba took to Twitter and briefed about the minutes of the discussion. He also called on western nations to embolden efforts to deter unabated Russian aggression. He further slammed Russian President Putin and stated that Putin "must stop his meaningless and barbaric war on Ukraine."

(Image: AP)